Song is the second to be revealed from One Direction star's upcoming solo album

Harry Styles has shared a new solo track titled ‘Sweet Creature’.

The One Direction singer turned solo star launched his lead single ‘Sign Of The Times’ last month before announcing the details of his self-titled solo album – due for release on May 12. He’s also performed album track ‘Ever Since New York’ live.

Styles has now premiered the acoustic-leaning ‘Sweet Creature’ via Zane Lowe’s radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1. Listen via Youtube below.

Styles recently announced UK tour dates. See those below.

Sun October 29 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 30 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed November 1 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu November 2 – GLASGOW SEC Armadillo

Harry Styles recently gave his first solo interview to film director and former journalist Cameron Crowe for Rolling Stone. In it, Styles revealed how he had recorded in Jamaica, made carrot cake for Stevie Nicks and didn’t rule out a One Direction reunion at some point.

As well as recently revealing the dark meaning behind the lyrics to ‘Sign Of The Times‘, last week also saw Styles speak out for international gay rights.

In an interview with French talk show Quotidien, when asked about gay rights, Styles said: “That doesn’t feel like politics to me. Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”