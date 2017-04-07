Harry Styles to perform new track on ‘Saturday Night Live’

As well as new single 'Sign Of The Times'

Harry Styles will perform new music on Saturday Night Live later this month, as well as his newly-unveiled debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’.

The ex-One Direction singer will perform on SNL in the US on April 15, with Jimmy Fallon as guest host. Billboard confirms that Styles will perform both ‘Sign Of The Times’ and another new song, although it’s not known whether that second track will be released prior to his performance.

Styles will then perform on The Graham Norton Show in the UK on April 21.

His new track, a guitar-driven ballad, received its first play on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show this morning (April 7). “It’s the song I’m most proud of writing, I think,” Styles told Nick Grimshaw shortly after it premiered.

Styles co-wrote the track with producer Jeff Bhasker, who has previously worked with Kanye West, Jay Z and Mark Ronson.

Meanwhile, Styles has also revealed that he has played songs from his upcoming solo album for Ed Sheeran. He recalled, too, the unusual 21st birthday present he received from Adele.

Styles has signed to Columbia Records for his solo material. Discussing Styles’ solo music last month, the label’s CEO Rob Stringer said: “We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

Reports have also suggested that Styles’ upcoming solo album sounds like David Bowie and Queen.