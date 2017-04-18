Harry Styles explains why he wanted One Direction to take a break and speaks about possible reunion

He was the first member to bring up the idea of a hiatus

A new interview with Harry Styles has revealed that he was the first One Direction member to raise the idea of the band taking a break. In the same interview, he discusses possibly reuniting with the group in the future.

One Direction announced their hiatus in August 2015, five months after member Zayn Malik left the boy band in March of that year. However, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, it’s revealed that the group first talked about going their separate ways in late 2014.

“I didn’t want to exhaust our fan base,” Styles explained of why he wanted the hiatus. “If you’re shortsighted, you can think, ‘Let’s just keep touring,’ but we all thought too much of the group than to let that happen. You realise you’re exhausted and you don’t want to drain people’s belief in you.”

Speaking about the possibility of reuniting with the group, Styles said: “I love the band, and would never rule out anything in the future. The band changed my life, gave me everything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Styles responded to Zayn Malik saying that One Direction is “not music I would listen to” and opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The singer recently launched his solo career with lead single ‘Sign Of The Times’. His self-titled debut album will follow on May 12.

Of his post-1D solo career, Styles told Rolling Stone: “I wanted to step up. There were songs I wanted to write and record, and not just have it be ‘Here’s a demo I wrote.’ Every decision I’ve made since I was 16 was made in a democracy. I felt like it was time to make a decision about the future … and maybe I shouldn’t rely on others.”