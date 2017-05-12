Harry Styles responds to accusations ‘Two Ghosts’ is about Taylor Swift

His self-titled debut album is out today (May 12)

Harry Styles has responded to accusations that debut album track ‘Two Ghosts’ is about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The One Direction star releases his self-titled debut solo album today (May 12). When asked by Nick Grimshaw on his Radio 1 show this morning, the singer said: “I mean I think it’s pretty like self-explanatory. I think, y’know it’s about sometimes things change and you can do all the same things… and sometimes it’s just different, y’know.”

Grimmy then cut through his vague response and said as he played the track: “So here we go, the one about Taylor Swift,” before Styles screamed “Ahhh, oh no!” in reply. You can watch footage below.

He also recently revealed that his Number One single ‘Sign Of Times’ is about Brexit and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We’re in a difficult time, and I think we’ve been in many difficult times before,” he said. “But we happen to be in a time where things happening around the world are absolutely impossible to ignore. I think it would’ve been strange to not acknowledge what was going on at all. For example, ‘Sign of the Times,’ for me, it’s looking at several different things. That’s me commenting on different things.”

Confirming that it dealt with Brexit, Trump and Black Lives Matter, Styles said he was mainly inspired by “the state of the world at the moment”.

“It’s very much me looking at that,” he added. “It’s a time when it’s very easy to feel incredibly sad about a lot of things. It’s also nice sometimes to remember that while there’s a lot of bad stuff, there’s also a lot of amazing people doing amazing things in the world.”