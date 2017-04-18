Harry Styles responds to Zayn saying One Direction is ‘not music I would listen to’

Zayn said in a 2015 interview that he preferred 'cool shit' to One Direction's pop hits.

Harry Styles has responded to Zayn Malik‘s honest comments about One Direction‘s music.

In a 2015 interview with The Fader, Malik said of his former band’s pop hits: “That’s not music that I would listen to. If I was sat at a dinner date with a girl, I would play some cool shit, you know what I mean? I want to make music that I think is cool shit.”

Asked about these comments during his Rolling Stone cover story, Styles replied: “I think it’s a shame he felt that way, but I never wish anything but luck to anyone doing what they love. If you’re not enjoying something and need to do something else, you absolutely should do that.”

Styles added: “I’m glad he’s doing what he likes, and good luck to him.”

Earlier this month (April), Styles shared ‘Sign Of The Times‘, his first piece of music since the boy band split in 2016.

He has since debuted another song from the album, ‘Ever Since New York’, on SNL. He has also announced his self-titled debut album, ‘Harry Styles’, which will drop on May 12.

The tracklisting for ‘Harry Styles’ is as follows: