Harry Styles reveals he came up with the name for One Direction

"I know they're not here to defend anything else, but it was me."

Harry Styles has revealed that he was the one who suggested the name of his former band.

When asked by ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ host Tony Dokoupil who came up with the name for One Direction, Harry replied, “I think it was me.”

“I know they’re not here to defend anything else, but it was me,” he continued, referring to former bandmates Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

When asked about the meaning of the name, Styles responded, “I thought it sounded good. We threw around names for a little bit, and I honestly don’t know.

“I suggested it and everyone was like ‘Yeah we like that’ and then it kind of stuck, and that was what it was.”

The former One Directioner was asked to give an example about a fun day with the band that he still thinks about.

“First of all, it’s fun because you’re not at school,” he joked. “You’re already winning.”

The singer also opened up about going solo and his new sound.

“I wanted it to be honest and I wanted to love it every time I played it,” he explained.

“It didn’t feel scary to me. The idea of making something I wasn’t 100% behind is much scarier to me.”

He credits his parents with his music taste, revealing he grew up listening to bands like Queen, Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac.

Simon Cowell recently revealed that he thinks One Direction could soon tire of their solo ventures and get back together – without Harry, although “it wouldn’t be the same”.

Meanwhile, Niall Horan has admitted that One Direction’s first ever gig was the worst night of his life, saying, “We’ve refused to talk about it ever since… It was a disaster. We were just a joke.”

Harry Styles began his first solo tour on September 19 in San Francisco, where he played tracks off his debut solo album as well as covering Fleetwood Mac (which he’d previously done in the Live Lounge) and playing a selection of One Direction tracks.

Harry Styles’ upcoming UK tour dates are:

OCTOBER

29 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

30 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

NOVEMBER

1 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

2 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo