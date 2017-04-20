Harry Styles reveals surprising and dark meaning behind ‘Sign Of The Times’ lyrics

The One Direction star was inspired by 'a young mother being told she's not going to make it'

Harry Styles has opened up about the meaning behind the lyrics to his debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’ – revealing that it was inspired by a mother dying after childbirth.

The One Direction turned solo star launched the single earlier this month before announcing the details of his self-titled solo album – due for release on May 12.

Discussing the lyrics of the album, Styles has revealed that he was inspired by ‘fundamentals’, and that ‘Sign Of The Times’ deals with a young mother being told that she has five minutes left to live.

“Most of the stuff that hurts me about what’s going on at the moment is not politics, it’s fundamentals,” he told Rolling Stone. “Equal rights. For everyone, all races, sexes, everything…”

He continued: “‘Sign of the Times’ came from ‘This isn’t the first time we’ve been in a hard time, and it’s not going to be the last time’. The song is written from a point of view as if a mother was giving birth to a child and there’s a complication. The mother is told, ‘The child is fine, but you’re not going to make it.’ The mother has five minutes to tell the child, ‘Go forth and conquer.'”

Styles is set to make his debut UK performance on the Graham Norton Show, as well as hit the big screen with a starring role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming biopic ‘Dunkirk’.