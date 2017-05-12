Harry Styles says that ‘Sign Of The Times’ is about ‘Brexit and Black Lives Matter’

'It's just about the state of the world at the moment'

Harry Styles has revealed that his No.1 single ‘Sign Of Times’ is about Brexit and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The One Direction star releases his self-titled debut solo album today. After previously saying that the lyrics to lead single ‘Sign Of The Times’ had a surprisingly dark meaning in dealing with the death of a young mother shortly after giving birth, he’s now revealed an added political inspiration.

When the New York Times if recent events around Brexit, Black Lives Matter and the rise of Donald Trump influenced his songwriting, Styles replied: “We’re in a difficult time, and I think we’ve been in many difficult times before. But we happen to be in a time where things happening around the world are absolutely impossible to ignore. I think it would’ve been strange to not acknowledge what was going on at all. For example, ‘Sign of the Times,’ for me, it’s looking at several different things. That’s me commenting on different things.”

Confirming that it dealt with Brexit, Trump and Black Lives Matter, Styles said he was mainly inspired by ‘the state of the world at the moment’.

“It’s very much me looking at that,” he added. “It’s a time when it’s very easy to feel incredibly sad about a lot of things. It’s also nice sometimes to remember that while there’s a lot of bad stuff, there’s also a lot of amazing people doing amazing things in the world.”