Harry Styles sends pizza and hot chocolate to waiting fans at London show

Harry Styles sent pizza and hot chocolate to fans outside London’s Eventim Apollo yesterday, after it was revealed that some had camped out for several nights ahead of the first show on his solo UK tour.

Photos posted on social media showed fans camping outside the iconic venue from as early as last Wednesday, with the crowds steadily increasing as last night’s show drew closer.

But before the show began, the former One Direction singer made sure that their efforts were duly rewarded with a surprise delivery of pizza and hot chocolate.

Posting a picture of the grub on Twitter, one fan wrote: “I love him, Harry going by example and treating people with kindness He bought fans pizza & hot chocolate”.

Another wrote: “So Harry’s staff just came with pizzas and hot chocolate for us and everyone is so kind it’s unreal.”

Last night’s show was the first of two dates that Styles is due to play at the venue, with the singer returning tonight before heading to Manchester’s O2 Apollo on Wednesday.

The tour, which has already hit North America, has also seen fans calling on one another to ‘respect boundaries’ after footage emerged of the One Direction star’s crotch being grabbed during a gig.

Styles was performing at the ‘We Can Survive’ concert in Las Vegas when the incident took place.

During a performance of his track ‘Kiwi’, Styles can be seen walking up to the edge of the stage and urging fans to scream. As he fell to his knees in celebration, an eager fan can clearly be seen attempting to grab his crotch before he brushes them away and jumps away to return to centre-stage.