Harry Styles fans speak out against sexual assault after his crotch was grabbed during gig

#RespectHarry has been trending

Harry Styles fans have called on one another to ‘respect boundaries’ after footage emerged of the One Direction star’s crotch being grabbed during a gig.

As the singer’s world solo tour continues, Styles was performing at the ‘We Can Survive’ concert in Las Vegas when the incident took place. During a performance of his track ‘Kiwi’, Styles can be seen walking up to the edge of the stage and urging fans to scream. As he fell to his knees in celebration, an eager fan can clearly be seen attempting to grab his crotch before he brushes them away and jumps away to return to centre-stage.

As the footage when viral and ‘#RespectHarr’y started trending, fans took to Twitter to speak out against sexual assault in all of its forms, and what they saw as ‘disgusting and disrespectful’.

Harry Styles tour

Styles’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Sun October 29 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 30 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed November 1 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu November 2 2017 – GLASGOW SEC Armadillo

Sat April 7 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Mon April 9 2018 – MANCHESTER Manchester Arena

Wed April 11 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thu April 12 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sat April 14 2018 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Mon April 16 2018 – DUBLIN 3 Arena