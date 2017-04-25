Watch Harry Styles perform ‘Sign Of The Times’ on ‘Graham Norton’

Ex-One Direction star appeared on UK TV talk show at the weekend

Harry Styles performed his latest single ‘Sign Of The Times’ on UK TV at the weekend.

During his guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (April 21), the former One Direction singer performed his debut single ‘Sign Of The Times’, which was released earlier this month.

Footage of the performance has now been officially released by Styles. Watch in the video below.

Also during his Graham Norton appearance, Styles cleared up rumours that claimed he contracted chlamydia from a koala bear. During a segment where Norton brought up some of the ‘mad’ rumours that have been written about the singer over the years, the host asked Styles to respond to the koala incident with a facial expression – to which he shook his head in denial and said “I’d like to confirm that’s not true.”

Elsewhere in the Graham Norton interview, Styles wouldn’t confirm or deny that he had auditioned to play the young Han Solo in the forthcoming Star Wars spin-off movie.

The singer is set to release his self-titled debut solo album on May 12. Columbia Records CEO Rob Stringer recently praised the record, declaring in a statement that “Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”