Harry Styles shares teaser for ‘Sign of the Times’ video

The full video is out on Monday, May 8

Harry Styles has teased the video for his solo debut single, ‘Sign of the Times’.

A short clip he posted to Twitter this afternoon (May 6) depicts a waterfall, a forest of conifers, and footage of the singer hanging in midair above a remote coastline. Photos emerged last month of Styles hanging from a helicopter 100ft above the sea in Scotland for the video shoot.

The 23-year-old’s new video arrives on Monday, May 8, ahead of the release of his self-titled solo debut album on Friday, May 12, which insider sources have compared to Queen and David Bowie. See the ‘Sign of the Times’ teaser below.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last month, Styles explained the dark meaning behind ‘Sign of the Times’. “The song is written from a point of view as if a mother was giving birth to a child and there’s a complication,” he said. “The mother is told, ‘The child is fine, but you’re not going to make it.’ The mother has five minutes to tell the child, ‘Go forth and conquer.’”

As well as launching his solo music career this year, the former One Direction member is also set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming historical film Dunkirk, a new trailer for which was unveiled yesterday (May 5). The director said of his casting: “he’d never done anything as an actor before, so he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it.” The film due for release on July 21.

Styles’ sold-out UK tour will follow later this year:

October 29 & October 30 – London, Eventim Apollo

November 1 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

November 2 – SECC, Glasgow