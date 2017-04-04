Harry Styles to launch his new single on BBC Radio 1 on Friday

The One Direction singer will officially release his debut solo song on Nick Grimshaw's breakfast show

Harry Styles will release his debut solo single on Friday (April 7) during a guest spot on BBC Radio 1.

The One Direction singer – who are currently on hiatus – is currently gearing up to launch his solo career, and confirmed last week that his debut single, ‘Sign Of The Times’, will be released to the world at the end of this week.

Styles has chosen Radio 1 as his preferred outlet to have the first official play of ‘Sign Of The Times’, and the singer will appear as a guest on Nick Grimshaw’s breakfast show on the station from 8am on Friday to unveil the song and give the first interview to the host.

Following the release of ‘Sign of The Times’, Styles will appear on next week’s episode of SNL as the musical guest – his live television debut as a solo artist.

Signed to Columbia, Styles’ full solo album is expected to be released later this year. The singer has been writing songs with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, who is also known for his collaborations with Ed Sheeran. McDaid claimed last year that the singer’s forthcoming solo material will “blow the socks off the world.”

Industry website HITS Daily Double, meanwhile, said Styles’ album is building “giant buzz” within the industry, adding: “In marked contrast to One Direction’s production by committee, Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, David Bowie and Queen in particular.”