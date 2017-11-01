Harry Styles slips on kiwi after fans throw fruit on-stage

The incident occurred at the star's Hammersmith Apollo residency

Harry Styles hotly anticipated live residency at Hammersmith Apollo didn’t go by without incident, after the star slipped over on a kiwi thrown on stage.

The former One Direction-er was playing two dates at the iconic London venue, as part of a UK tour in support of his new solo career and debut album.

A bunch of fans have also taken it upon themselves to hurl kiwi fruit at the singer as he performs the appropriately-titled ‘Kiwi’ from that album – a joke which ended in clumsy calamity earlier this week (October 30).

The star slipped on one of the hurled fruit after it landed on-stage, almost taking a full-on tumble. Check out footage of the performance and incident below.

Harry Styles’ UK tour continues this week, with a date at Manchester’s O2 Apollo this evening (November 1), and Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo tomorrow (November 2).

Next year, Styles will embark on a massive world tour of arenas – check out the full run of dates below.

Sun March 11 2018 – BASEL St Jakobshalle

Tue March 13 2018 – PARIS AccorHotels Arena

Wed March 14 2018 – AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome

Fri March 16 2018 – ANTWERP Sportpaleis

Sun March 18 2018 – STOCKHOLM Ericsson Globe

Mon March 19 2018 – COPENHAGEN Royal Arena

Wed March 21 2018 – OSLO Spektrum

Sat March 24 2018 – OBERHAUSEN Konig-Pilsener Arena

Sun March 25 2018 – HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena

Tue March 27 2018 – MUNICH Olympiahalle

Fri March 30 2018 – BARCELONA Palau Sant Jordi

Sat March 31 2018 – MADRID WiZink Center

Mon April 02 2018 – MILAN Mediolanum Forum

Wed April 04 2018 – BOLOGNA Unipol Arena

Thu April 05 2018 – MANNHEIM SAP Arena

Sat April 07 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Mon April 09 2018 – MANCHESTER Manchester Arena

Wed April 11 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thu April 12 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sat April 14 2018 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Mon April 16 2018 – IRELAND 3 Arena

Sat April 21 2018 – PERTH Arena

Tue April 24 2018 – MELBOURNE Hisense Arena

Fri April 27 2018 – SYDNEY Qudos Bank Arena

Sat April 28 2018 – BRISBANE Entertainment Centre

Tue June 05 2018 – DALLAS American Airlines Center

Thu June 07 2018 – HOUSTON Toyota Center

Sat June 09 2018 – FT LAUDERDALE BB&T Center

Mon June 11 2018 – ATLANTA Infinite Energy Center

Tue June 12 2018 – NASHVILLE Bridgestone Arena

Fri June 15 2018 – PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center

Sat June 16 2018 – TORONTO Air Canada Centre

Mon June 18 2018 – BOSTON TD Garden

Thu June 21 2018 – NEW YORK Madison Square Garden

Sun June 24 2018 – WASHINGTON Verizon Center

Tue June 26 2018 – DETROIT Little Caesars Arena

Wed June 27 2018 – INDIANAPOLIS Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sat June 30 2018 – CHICAGO United Center

Sun July 01 2018 – SAINT PAUL Xcel Energy Center

Tue July 03 2018 – DENVER Pepsi Center

Fri July 06 2018 – VANCOUVER Rogers Arena

Sat July 07 2018 – SEATTLE Key Arena

Mon July 09 2018 – SACRAMENTO Golden 1 Center

Wed July 11 2018 – SAN JOSE SAP Center at San Jose

Fri July 13 2018 – LOS ANGELES Forum