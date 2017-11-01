Harry Styles slips on kiwi after fans throw fruit on-stage
The incident occurred at the star's Hammersmith Apollo residency
Harry Styles hotly anticipated live residency at Hammersmith Apollo didn’t go by without incident, after the star slipped over on a kiwi thrown on stage.
The former One Direction-er was playing two dates at the iconic London venue, as part of a UK tour in support of his new solo career and debut album.
A bunch of fans have also taken it upon themselves to hurl kiwi fruit at the singer as he performs the appropriately-titled ‘Kiwi’ from that album – a joke which ended in clumsy calamity earlier this week (October 30).
The star slipped on one of the hurled fruit after it landed on-stage, almost taking a full-on tumble. Check out footage of the performance and incident below.
Harry Styles’ UK tour continues this week, with a date at Manchester’s O2 Apollo this evening (November 1), and Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo tomorrow (November 2).
Next year, Styles will embark on a massive world tour of arenas – check out the full run of dates below.
