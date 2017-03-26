Harry Styles announces debut solo single with dramatic commercial

The former One Direction member reveals the release date of his new single.



Harry Styles has announced his debut solo single during a commercial that aired during The Voice last night (March 25).

In the clip, Styles comes out of the darkness to open a door before the camera pans to a close-up of his face.

The date ‘April 7th’ is then revealed, which is assumed to be the release date of his first solo single. You can see the commercial below.

Styles has been writing songs with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, who is also known for his collaborations with Ed Sheeran. McDaid said last year that the One Direction singer’s solo material will “blow the socks off the world”.

Styles has signed to Columbia Records for his solo material. Discussing Styles’ solo music last month, the label’s CEO Rob Stringer said: “We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

Reports have also suggested that Styles’ upcoming solo album sounds like David Bowie and Queen. Industry website HITS Daily Double reported that Styles’ album has been recorded with one producer, Jeff Bhasker, who has previously worked with artists including Kanye West, Bruno Mars and the Rolling Stones.

The website said Styles’ album is building “giant buzz” within the industry, adding: “In marked contrast to One Direction’s production by committee, Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular.”

“The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade.”