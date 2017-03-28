Harry Styles to make solo TV debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Ex-One Direction star will perform on 'SNL' in April, guest-hosted by Jimmy Fallon

Harry Styles will make his solo US TV debut next month on Saturday Night Live.

The former One Direction star has been teasing his debut solo single recently, which is expected for release on April 7.

It has now been announced that Styles will perform on SNL on April 15, with the episode guest-hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Styles has been writing songs with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, who is also known for his collaborations with Ed Sheeran. McDaid said last year that the One Direction singer’s solo material will “blow the socks off the world”.

Styles has signed to Columbia Records for his solo material. Discussing Styles’ solo music last month, the label’s CEO Rob Stringer said: “We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

Reports have also suggested that Styles’ upcoming solo album sounds like David Bowie and Queen. Industry website HITS Daily Double reported that Styles’ album has been recorded with one producer, Jeff Bhasker, who has previously worked with artists including Kanye West, Bruno Mars and the Rolling Stones.

The website said Styles’ album is building “giant buzz” within the industry, adding: “In marked contrast to One Direction’s production by committee, Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular.”

“The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade.”