Harry Styles tries and fails stage-dive during secret set

The former One Direction singer was performing at a special show at the New York City branch of Rough Trade when the incident occurred

Harry Styles attempted a stage-dive for the first time ever during a secret set in New York City earlier this week – but the move failed when the crowd failed to properly catch him.

The former One Direction singer was performing at a special show at the city’s branch of Rough Trade on Monday (May 8) when the incident occurred.

As reported by Teen Vogue, Styles attempted the stage dive mid-gig, but appeared not to alert the audience of his intentions before leaping off the stage.

“It didn’t go over too well,” the report reads. “The crowd was either not ready for his stage dive or simply couldn’t hold him up, and he quickly hit the floor. After a few seconds of chaos, all involving parties got up and it thankfully appears that nobody was seriously injured. He got up on the stage and deeply apologized with a smile about the failed attempt. Additionally, he said something along the lines that he has wanted to stage dive for a while now and that the moment felt right.”

One fan who was at the gig tweeted after the incident, claiming that she’d been kicked in the head by Styles’ Gucci shoe.

Another fan, Jackie Lundell, reported that everyone who was caught up in the failed stage-dive was alright.

“Everybody seemed to get up, he was apologising a lot,” she confirmed. “But you know what, you know everyone loved it. Everybody came to this thing like, ‘If Harry styles crushed me today with a stage dive, I’d be all in. Let it happen.'”

The show was filmed by iHeartRadio’s Hit Nation, and is set to broadcast in the US tomorrow (May 12) at 7pm.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this week that Styles will be the subject of a new documentary from Apple Music.