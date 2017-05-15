Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality

Ex-One Direction star says he has 'never felt the need' to label his sexuality

Harry Styles has opened up about his sexuality in a new interview, saying that he’s “never felt the need” to label himself.

The ex-One Direction star released his self-titled debut solo album last Friday (May 12). His sexuality has long been a topic of debate among fans, with many speculating that the singer has been in a secret romantic relationship with former bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Styles was asked about fellow stars like Miley Cyrus opening up about pansexuality. He replied: “Being in a creative field, it’s important to be ­progressive. People doing stuff like that is great.”

Styles added: “It’s weird for me — everyone should just be who they want to be. It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that.”

When asked if he has ever personally labelled his sexuality, Styles said: “No, I’ve never felt the need to really. No… I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself.”

Styles recently responded to suggestions that his new song ‘Two Ghosts’ is about Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Styles is set to tour the UK later this year. See his live dates in full below. For tickets and information, visit here.

Sun October 29 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 30 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed November 1 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu November 2 – GLASGOW SEC Armadillo