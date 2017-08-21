Harry Styles to play his own show at the BBC

It's set to air later this year...

Harry Styles is set to follow in the footsteps of Adele by having his own hour-long special on the BBC, hosted by close friend Nick Grimshaw.

Harry Styles at The BBC will feature performances from his self-titled solo album and exclusive chats as he recounts finding fame with One Direction, before breaking out to become a solo megastar in his own right.

It’s set to be recorded in Manchester next week, and fans can apply to be in the audience ahead of it airing on TV in November.

Describing the show, Grimshaw said: “Harry is a great performer and full of so many wonderful stories about his extraordinary career, which he’ll be sharing with us, I can’t wait for this show!”

Bob Shennan, the director of BBC Radio and Music said: “BBC Music is committed to supporting a range of new and established acts, and I’m very happy that we’re able to bring Harry to BBC One this autumn for such a unique show.”

It comes after Adele previously recorded her own BBC special in 2015, which featured a mixture of performances, interviews, and comedy sketches – with the show bagging a nomination for Best Entertainment Programme at the BAFTAs.

Harry Styles is also set to head out on a UK tour later this year, which sees him taking in shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, supported by MUNA.