Harry Styles waves pride flag, covers Fleetwood Mac and plays One Direction and solo tracks as he kicks off world tour

Last night saw Harry Styles kick off his world solo tour in San Francisco. Check out photos, footage and the setlist below.

Taking to the stage at The Masonic in San Francisco, Styles showcased tracks from his self-titled debut solo album, as well as his cover of Fleetwood Mac classic ‘The Chain’, One Direction favourites ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ and ‘Stockholm Syndrome’, and the track he co-wrote with Ariana Grande, ‘Just a Little Bit of Your Heart’.

As well as thanking fans for “popping his cherry” for being there for the opening night of the tour, Styles also picked up and waved an LGBTQ pride flag before tying it to his mic stand.

Harry Styles’ setlist was:

Ever Since New York

Two Ghosts

Carolina

Stockholm Syndrome (One Direction song)

Sweet Creature

Only Angel

Woman

Meet Me in the Hallway

Just a Little Bit of Your Heart (Ariana Grande cover)

What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song)

Kiwi

Encore:

From the Dining Table

The Chain (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Sign of the Times

Harry Styles’ upcoming UK tour dates are:

OCTOBER

29 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

30 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

NOVEMBER

1 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

2 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo