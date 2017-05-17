Watch Harry Styles joke about Trump as he takes over James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ monologue

Ex-One Direction star also performed his song 'Carolina' on the show

Harry Styles stood in for James Corden during last night’s Late Late Show monologue, delivering jokes about Donald Trump and more.

The ex-One Direction star is currently in the middle of a week-long residency at Corden’s US late-night show, where he will be performing every night.

During last night’s show, Styles performed his track ‘Carolina’ (scroll below to watch) and took over Corden’s opening monologue.

“All the way from Cheshire, England,” Reggie Watts said by way of introduction, before Styles made jokes about Trump, Hillary Clinton, a news story of a hacker threatening to leak the latest Pirates Of The Caribbean movie (“I guess you could say it’s a pirated video”) and more.

Watch beneath:

See Styles performing ‘Carolina’:

Styles released his self-titled debut solo album last Friday (May 12). It is currently on course to reach number one this week.

This week has seen Harry Styles open up about his sexuality in a new interview, saying that he’s “never felt the need” to label himself. Styles also recently responded to suggestions that his new song ‘Two Ghosts’ is about Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Styles is set to tour the UK later this year. See his live dates in full below. For tickets and information, visit here.

Sun October 29 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 30 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed November 1 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu November 2 – GLASGOW SEC Armadillo