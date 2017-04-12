Harry Styles’ Twitter posts link to Louis Tomlinson porn after hack

One Direction fans were sent into a frenzy after Harry Styles‘ Twitter account was supposedly hacked and posted a link to pornography and fan fiction romance between him and Louis Tomlinson.

As The Sun reports, ‘Larry’ is the name of a fan-made story of romance between the two bandmates. Last night, the term was trending after Styles’ Twitter account posted a link to hardcore pornography along with two photos of Louis Tomlinson drinking milkshake through a straw – racking up 30,000 likes before it was swiftly deleted.

It is widely believed that Styles’ account was hacked, as he is said to be filming and rehearsing for his upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live to promote his new single ‘Sign Of The Times‘.

Bandmate Zayn Malik once spoke to Fader about the ‘Larry’ fake romance, telling The Fader: “There’s no secret relationships going on with any of the band members. It’s not funny, and it still continues to be quite hard for them.

“They won’t naturally go put their arm around each other because they’re conscious of this thing that’s going on, which is not even true. They won’t do that natural behaviour.”

He added: “But it’s just the way the fans are. They’re so passionate, and once they get their head around an idea, that’s the way it is regardless of anything. If it wasn’t for that passionate, like, almost obsession, then we wouldn’t have the success that we had.”

Meanwhile, Tomlinson himself once responded by Tweeting:

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to this morning’s hacked porn Tweet:

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up