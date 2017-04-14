Harry Styles ends Ed Sheeran’s 13-week run at UK number one

Ex-One Direction singer has taken top spot in the UK Singles Chart this week

Harry Styles has ended Ed Sheeran‘s 13-week run at the top of the UK Singles Chart.

The ex-One Direction singer released his debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’ last week. Read NME‘s review of the track.

Styles’ track outsold Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ – which has been at number one since its initial release three months ago, by just 3,000 copies. ‘Shape Of You’ is now down to number two.

Sheeran remains at the top of the UK Albums Chart with ‘÷’ and also has ‘Galway Girl’ at number three in the Singles Chart. The rest of the Singles Chart top five is completed by Clean Bandit‘s ‘Symphony’ and Drake‘s ‘Passionfruit’.

Harry Styles is set to perform on US TV’s Saturday Night Live this weekend (April 15),with Jimmy Fallon serving as guest host. Watch Styles and Fallon feature in promo videos here. He will then appear on The Graham Norton Show in the UK on April 21.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ Twitter account recently posted link to Louis Tomlinson porn after it was allegedly hacked. The singer’s account posted a link to hardcore pornography along with two photos of Louis Tomlinson drinking milkshake through a straw – racking up 30,000 likes before it was swiftly deleted.