Harry Styles unveils artwork, tracklist and release date for debut solo album

The self-titled effort is coming next month

Harry Styles has unveiled the artwork, tracklist and release date for his long-awaited self-titled solo album.

After launching his single ‘Sign Of The Times‘, Styles has now shared dramatic photos of him posing topless in a pool of pink-ish water, along with the following tracklisting:

‘Meet Me In The Hallway’ ‘Sign Of The Times‘ Carolina’ ‘Two Ghosts’ ‘Sweet Creature’ ‘Only Angel’ ‘Kiwi’ ‘Ever Since New York’ ‘Woman’ ‘From The Dining Table’

This comes after his Twitter was allegedly hacked and posted links to fan fiction and pornography based around former 1D bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

It looks set to be a huge year for the One Direction turned solo star. Not only will he be starring in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic ‘Dunkirk‘, but he’ll be launching his solo career with a performance of two new tracks on Saturday Night Live this weekend.