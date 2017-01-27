Has Calvin Harris recorded a new banger with Frank Ocean?

Harris has shared a clip of what seems to be an Ocean collaboration on Snapchat.

Calvin Harris appears to be teasing a new collaboration with Frank Ocean.

The DJ-producer has shared a Snapchat featuring a snippet of a track which appears to feature Ocean’s vocals. Listen below.

As Stereoboard reports, Harris and Ocean were pictured together over the summer, though neither has spoken about any kind of collaboration.

Ocean recently shared his first social media posts of 2017’s, voicing support for Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globe Awards. Check out the posts below.

Meanwhile, he’s been announced as a Lovebox Festival headliner for 2017, in what is being billed as a “London festival exclusive”.

After a lengthy silence following the release of his albums ‘Endless’ and ‘Blonde’ last summer, Ocean granted an interview to The New York Times in November. The NY Times interview confirmed that the singer is working on new music in an “anonymous recording studio” but may move away from the album format in the future.

Ocean, who recently parted ways with long-term label Def Jam, said: “Because I’m not in a record deal, I don’t have to operate in an album format. I can operate in half-a-song format.”

He also suggested that he might devote less time to music and operate in other mediums in the future, revealing that he had been looking at enrolling for a visual arts degree at a New York university.

“I believe that I’m one of the best in the world at what I do, and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to be,” he explained. “It’s more interesting for me to figure out how to be superior in areas where I’m naïve, where I’m a novice.”

Watch your favourite bands talk about why they love Frank Ocean in the video below: