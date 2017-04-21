Has Gem Archer joined Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds?

It looks like he won't be touring with Liam

Former Oasis guitarist Gem Archer is rumoured to have joined Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds.

The pair played together in Oasis from 1999 when Archer stepped in to replace Bonehead on guitar. When the band split, Archer then went on to play with frontman Liam Gallagher in Beady Eye until their demise.

Now, as The List reports, rumours are circulating that Archer has joined Liam’s rival band as touring guitarist in Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, sharing his duties with longstanding member Tim Smith. The rumours arose after the band’s Wikipedia page was updated to list Archer as a member from 2017 onwards.

Noel and Gem previously reunited in 2015 at a small show in Lincoln, where the pair performed together for the first time in five years to play Oasis songs ‘Listen Up’, ‘Cast No Shadow’, ‘Slide Away’ and ‘Wonderwall’.

Noel Gallagher’s representatives said ‘no comment’ when approached by NME.

Noel Gallagher has also been working on a new album, and will be kicking off a UK and European tour in July to support U2 for the anniversary of ‘The Joshua Tree’ – something that Liam attacked him for, accusing him of ‘brown-nosing’ the band.

Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album is also set to be released this summer, around a busy season of touring – including a huge main stage slot at Reading & Leeds 2017.

It was reported that Richard Ashcroft allegedly helped Gallagher put his band together for his upcoming live shows – before it was reported that he had signed up Pete Doherty and Babyshamble’s bassist Drew McConnell.

Doherty claimed that he was experiencing “stressification on the band front, [with] Drew playing bass guitar for Liam Gallagher’s new tour.”

There has long been an ongoing feud between Doherty and Gallagher, and they have both fathered children with solo star and Kill City singer Lisa Moorish.