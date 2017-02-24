Has Lana Del Rey shared her new music release dates?

The enigmatic singer-songwriter has recently returned with the new single 'Love'.

Lana Del Rey appears to have shared a series of release dates on Twitter.

Late last night she tweeted: “At the stroke of midnight… Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23…Ingredients can b found online.” As Popcrush points out, these are all dates of the waning crescent moon, which astrologists believe is s time to rid your life of stress and negative energy.

Del Rey has recently shared her new single ‘Love’ and its accompanying video, which sees her performing in space. ‘Love’ is the first track from her upcoming album, which is expected later this year.

A recent press release states that Del Rey’s new album is “set to include some exciting guest featured artists” with “full details to be shared at a later date”. Lana says in the press release: “I made my first 4 albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed”.

Introducing the ‘Love’ video on Instagram Live, Del Rey said: “I have lots of cool things to keep on telling you over the month and some cool events coming up too so look out for that.”

On the aesthetic of her new album, she said: “I would say retro sensibility with a futuristic flair.”

Andy Sheppard

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey previously told NME: “I do have early thoughts about what I’d like to do with [the album]. My label, Interscope, is pretty flexible and open to my records coming out at any time, so I don’t have that pressure. I’m just happy to be able to keep on making music I can stand behind. That’s enough for me.”

Del Rey has also been announced for Øya Festival 2017, alongside Mac DeMarco and MØ. She will also play the first Lollapalooza Paris, along with Pixies and Skepta.

Earlier this month, a video appeared online of Alex Turner, Miles Kane and Lana Del Rey performing an Elton John classic at karaoke together.