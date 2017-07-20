HAUS take on Donald Trump in new video for ‘Don’t Care Enough’

The London band take on the US President

Haus have looked at the impact of Donald Trump in their new video for ‘Don’t Care Enough’. See it first on NME below.

The London band teamed up with Matt Halsall – who started his career in film in South Korea, where he made his debut short ‘If I Had a Heart’ with his brother Simon.

“Living in Seoul during the American election it made me realise how interconnected we all are,” said Sam. “With South Korea and North Korea still at war and 20,000 American soldiers stationed in South Korea, the American election is something which has very real consequences for the people of Korea.

“I realised I wanted to tell a very American story but set it in Korea in order to explore this.”

He added: “Another thing I was fascinated by in the aftermath of the American election was the notion that many Trump voters were suffering and for them his victory was a genuinely uplifting and emotionally sincere moment in their lives.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Matt continued: “From the outside the Trump ideology is so apparently poisonous it is hard to relate to those who see it differently. However I felt for the piece to work and be interesting we would have to empathise with the protagonist and understand how for some people Trump offers hope, even though we know that hope is completely false, those who really believe in Trump will have to learn that for themselves at great cost.”

‘Dont Care Enough’ is taken from their five-track ‘SWYSEP’, produced by Everything Everything’s Alex Robertshaw.

HAUS’ upcoming tour dates are below:

July 22 – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire, UK

August 4 – 110 Above Festival, Leicestershire, UK

August 11 – Grape Festival, Slovakia

August 19 – Lowlands Festival, Holland

August 25 – Reading and Leeds Festival, Reading, UK