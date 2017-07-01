"We are going to be okay and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other's eyes"

Paramore’s Hayley Williams and New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert have announced that they are splitting up.

The pair, who have been married since February last year, shared the news in a joint statement today (July 1). The message was then posted on Chad Gilbert’s Instagram account.

“We want to publicly state – plainly, and only this time – that we are splitting up,” the statement reads.

“We’ve grown up together and we’ve been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges… Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk. And it’s up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn’t what we’d originally hoped for.”

The statement goes on to stress that both Williams and Gilbert will remain “close friends” who are “good in each other’s eyes.”

“Even though situations like these can feel defeating… we will continue to encourage and support each other.”

Williams and Gilbert were married last February in a private ceremony in Tennessee. They were engaged on Christmas Day in 2014, and had been dating since 2008.

Earlier this week, in an interview with The Fader, Williams revealed that she had struggled with depression, and admitted that her mental health struggles had almost caused her to leave the band in 2015.

“For the first time in my life, there wasn’t a pinhole of light at the end of the tunnel,” the singer explained. “I thought, ‘I just wish everything would stop.’ It wasn’t in the sense of, ‘I’m going to take my life.’ It was just hopelessness. Like, ‘What’s the point?’ I don’t think I understood how dangerous hopelessness is. Everything hurts.”

“I just was done,” she added. “I thought, There’s gotta be something else that I’m good at in my life. Maybe it’s time for me to go find that.’”

Paramore released their fifth album, ‘After Laughter’, this May.