HBO severs ties with Louis C.K. amid sexual misconduct allegations

HBO has severed ties with Louis C.K. in the immediate aftermath of an article that accused the comedian of sexual misconduct.

Last night, the US network removed all of its work with the comedian from its streaming services – including stand up specials ‘One Night Stand’ and ‘Shameless’.

The move comes after C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct against five women who have all worked with the comedian in some capacity. The claims were detailed in a New York Times article.

He is yet to respond to the claims directly, and his publicist Lewis Kay declined to comment on the allegations, telling the NY Times: “Louis is not going to answer any questions.”

In addition to HBO, FX have also announced that their relationship with Louis C.K. is under review, having broadcast his sitcom Louie for five seasons.

“We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today,” FX said in a statement.

“The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years.

“FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”

Last night, the New York premiere of C.K’s new movie I Love You Daddy was also cancelled.

The film initially debuted in September at the Toronto Film Festival, with CK dismissing whisperings of his sexual misconduct as simply “rumours”.