“He was a beautiful guy”: Dave Grohl pays emotional tribute to Chris Cornell

"He was so talented, he had so much to offer."

Dave Grohl has hailed Chris Cornell as “a beautiful guy” after the singer’s death earlier this year.

The Soundgarden singer was found dead in a Detroit hotel room in June, with a coroner’s report later confirming that he had taken his own life.

Now, Foo Fighters frontman Dave has added his voices to the legions of tributes that poured in following Cornell’s tragic passing.

“Chris was such a beautiful guy”, Grohl said in an interview on radio show Morning Rumble.

He was the sweetest person. He was so talented, he had so much to offer that it was a real shock to hear that he had gone. I think that mental health and depression is something people should really take seriously. There’s a stigma attached to it that’s unfortunate.”

His comments were echoed by Foos bandmate and drummer Taylor Hawkins, who revealed that he had “loved” Cornell’s records.

“Not to get to hear Chris Cornell make another record again, that’s my selfish version of it,” Hawkins said.

“There’s such a bigger hurt beyond my own selfish … I barely knew him, a little bit, but what I did know, he was super cool. I didn’t know Chester very well at all, but I knew Chris a little bit. We just loved his records, man.”

Earlier today, Foo Fighters performed in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, delivering a cover of AC/DC’s ‘Let There Be Rock’ and a storming rendition of recent single ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’.

The rock icons are also gearing up to release ninth album Concrete & Gold on September 15, before playing a massive one off show at London’s O2 Arena on September 19.