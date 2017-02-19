The band announced the album by holding a "Reverse Telethon" hosted by Pauly Shore.

HEALTH released a new remix album titled ‘DISCO3’. It features reworked versions of ‘Death Magic’ tracks by Preoccupations, Purity Ring, Born in Flamez, Vessel, and more.

The album also features three new tracks “because every remix records needs bangers,” HEALTH’s Jake Duzsik said in a statement.

The band announced the album with a “Reverse Telethon” hosted by Pauly Shore. The video was posted to Funny or Die’s Facebook page. Watch it below.

In the video, band reps called back fans who had previously called HEALTH at a number posted on social media and in videos like ‘L.A. Looks’. There are also interviews with the band.

HEALTH released track ‘Crusher’ via the Adult Swim Singles Program last August.

“We made the decision a long time ago to at a least always make an attempt to sound new, and not to sound like anyone else,” HEALTH’s Jake Duzsik said in a statement to Fader. “It’s always been a huge pain in the ass. We hope this song continues that struggle.”

The Adult Swim Singles Program featured new songs from Earl Sweatshirt and Knxwledge, Vince Staples, DJ Paypal, Sannhet, Ryan Hemsworth (featuring Keaton Henson and Mitski), Jlin, Protomartyr, Against Me! and more.