Hear Ed Sheeran’s new album ‘÷’ in full

His long-awaited third album hits shelves today

Today sees the release of Ed Sheeran‘s hotly-anticipated new album ‘÷’. Stream it in full below.

His first album in three years, Sheeran’s third full length studio record ‘÷’ is the follow-up to 2014’s ‘x’.

Forecast the follow in the footsteps of his previous albums, ‘÷’ is tipped to sell millions and be one of the biggest-sellers of the year. The ‘Castle On The Hill’ singer recently gave an interview with The Guardian, in which he discussed the impact of his fame and success.

“When it starts fading, it might completely destroy me. We should do an interview when that happens,” said Sheeran. “I’m a kid from Suffolk, not that attractive, literally grew up in the middle of nowhere, who now has the opportunity to move in a Hollywood world where people I’ve grown up watching want to hang out with me, and I’m really fucking excited by that. I don’t care what people think. They’d do exactly the same thing in my situation.”

÷ (Deluxe) ÷ (Deluxe), an album by Ed Sheeran on Spotify

He also revealed an incident in which he ‘got hammered and hit Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club‘, and opened up about his relationship with Noel Gallagher.

Pick up your free NME this week for our cover story, ‘Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran‘.