Hear Julian Casablancas sing lead vocals on new track

Strokes frontman appears on Exhibition’s ‘No One There’



The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas has contributed lead vocals to ‘No One There’, a song from Exhibition’s debut EP.

The EP is coming via Casablancas’ own Cult Records label. Exhibition is the project of Hammarsing Kharhmar, an India-born guitarist who plays in Albert Hammond Jr.’s live band and on his ‘Momentary Masters’ album. Rolling Stone claims he also plays on another Albert Hammond Jr. album, out in 2017. Stream his ‘No One There’ track below.

Exhibition ‘No One There’ feat. Julian Casablancas by Cult Records Exhibition ‘Last Dance’ EP out April 14 on Cult Records

Asked about working with Exhibition, Casablancas told Rolling Stone he wanted to help “a guy from a tiny corner of India’s rock & roll dreams come true.” The new EP is out April 14.

This week, The Strokes played the biggest show of their career in Argentina. The New York City five-piece took to the stage in the country on Saturday (April 1) as the second-day headliners at Lollapalooza Argentina, which is held at the San Isidro Hippodrome (itself located in the Buenos Aires municipality). Metallica headlined the festival the previous night (March 31). The crowd who witnessed The Strokes’ huge gig numbered over 90,000, a figure which made the performance the band’s biggest ever show.

Back in 2016, when speaking to NME about a potential new Strokes album, bassist Nikolai Fraiture revealed the band were “definitely working” on new stuff. “As people know by now, deadlines are not our forte. Anticipation and surprises are still part of the excitement of releasing new music,” he said.