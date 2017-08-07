‘It’s hell from another world’ – Sophie Elise speaks out after music video attacked by racist trolls

Andrew Trendell
By

Blogger and singer Sophie Elise has spoken out after her new music video for ‘All Your Friends’ was targeted by racist and misogynistic abuse.

The Norwegian reality star turned singer has received support from around the world this week, after the comments section on the Youtube page of her new single ‘All Your Friends‘ became awash with right-wing and sexist hate speech from users attacking her for the lyrics “I’m going to fuck all your friends”, as well as many taking issue with the black actor who stars in the video.

Among the more extreme comments calling her ‘degenerate’ and accusing her of ‘bestiality’ are also messages of support, calling upon Youtubers to report offensive comments and ‘not let racism win’.

Elise has since taken to Instagram to defend the video and condemn the racist slurs.

“What I’m going to write now is going to be tough,” she wrote. “The love I’ve felt in the last 24 hours has been enormous, but hate almost even bigger. Exclusively because I chose to use a man with a darker skin colour than me in the music video.”

Baffled by the level and scale of the racism if you check the commentary on the music video, she called for followers to ‘see people for people’, rather than their skin colour.

She continued: “The commentary has been a hell from another world. I was awake awake all night with a huge shock, and not least with a guilty feeling that has “created” an arena where such hatred can see the light of day.”

Det jeg skal skrive nå kommer til å bli tøft. Kjærligheten jeg har følt på det siste døgnet har vært enorm, men hatet nesten enda større. Utelukkende fordi jeg valgte å bruke en mann med en mørkere hudfarge enn meg i musikkvideoen. Jeg personlig er vokst opp i nord-norge. Foreldrene mine er hvite, jeg er vokst opp med kun hvite mennesker rundt meg, rasisme har ikke eksistert i min hverdag og naiv som jeg har vært trodde jeg ikke menneskesyn basert på rase enda eksistere. Visst, vi har ekstremister som baserer menneskeverd på religion som er ille nok i seg selv, men hudfarge? jeg er takk gud vokst opp med gode moraler hvor jeg ser mennesker for nettopp hva de er – mennesker. Det var også slik jeg tenkte da jeg valgte en mannlig motspiller til musikkvideoen min. Jeg ville ha en som kunne skuespill, som hadde erfaring med dans og kunne gjøre løft med meg. Og ikke minst en som er tøff nok til å kaste seg ut på et prosjekt som dette. Jeg kunne ikke vært mer glad for mannen valget falt på. Det er ikke et valg jeg føler jeg må forsvare på noen som helst slags måte, og det gjør vondt å i det hele tatt skrive disse ordene. Men sjekker man kommentarfeltet på musikkvideoen er det et helvete fra en annen verden. Jeg ble sittende våken i hele natt med et enormt sjokk, og ikke minst en skyldfølelse som har "skapt" en arena hvor slikt hat får se dagens lys. Jeg fikk melding fra min beste venninne @fetishamlynn midt på natten som sa hun gråt, og stilte spørsmålstegn ved hvordan noen kan se ned på henne, fordi hun også har annen hudfarge enn meg. "Hvorfor er jeg mindre verdt?" spurte hun. Det at et så fantastisk menneske i det hele tatt må stille spørsmål ved sin egen verdi på grunn av et kommentarfelt som beviser i sin høyeste grad at rasisme eksisterer er kvalmt. Det er forkastelig at noen hvite mennesker skal komme med unnskyldninger som "men DE kaller jo oss for hvite, så da kan vi kalle dem ting tilbake", for det første – hvem er DE? Jeg har aldri i mitt liv blitt kalt hvit i en nedsettende tone. For det andre, kaller du noen for "jævla hviting", så sparker du oppover. Jeg har mer å si, men Instagram har grenser på tekst, så les overste kommentar 👇🏼

Others have since taken online to speak out against the racism levelled at the video: