Henry Rollins announces UK and EU ‘Travel Slideshow’ tour

Henry Rollins has announced details of a ‘Travel Slideshow’ tour of the UK and Europe in 2018. Full dates and ticket details are below.

Renowned for his spoken word shows and radio presenting, the former Black Flag frontman turned solo star, actor, writer and comedian will be hitting the road once again. This time, the hardcore punk veteran will be sharing photos and stories from his times travelling the world “from Baghdad to Timbuktu”.

“For many years, I have documented my travels all over the world with a camera,” said Rollins. “Not always easy but always worth it. Many of the photos have stories behind them. Now and then, I gather several images, show them to an audience and tell those stories.”

Henry Rollins’ full upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday July 28 and will be available here.

FEBRUARY 2018

4 – Germany, Berlin, RBB Sendesaal

6 – Belgium, Gent, Vooruit Theaterzaal

8 – Norwich, UEA

9 – London, Ondaatji Theatre, Royal Geographic Society

10 – Glasgow, Mitchell Library Theatre

11 – Manchester, Academy 2 at Manchester University

12 – Sheffield, Foundry at Sheffield University

Last year, Rollins was very vocal in his opposition to Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump told his foaming fans at one rally after another that he would ‘repeal and replace Obamacare’,” said Rollins. “He also said that he would build a wall on America’s southern border and that Mexico would pay for it. He repeated until he was orange in the face that he would deport or arrest up to 11 million undocumented immigrants via a ‘deportation force.’ These were some of the ‘yuger’ arrows in his campaign quiver.

“Only days after winning the election, ‘repeal and replace’ was repealed and replaced by an openness to ‘amend’ the Affordable Care Act. The wall was walked back to fence and 11 million became 3 million.”

He added: “Word to Trump supporters: Your hero went from grabbing pussies to being one. Oh, the butthurt.”