Here’s a bizarre video of Steve Aoki and Celine Dion performing an EDM remix of ‘My Heart Will Go On’

Steve Aoki and Celine Dion came together for a surprise performance this week, running through an EDM remix of the classic ‘My Heart Will Go On’.

The DJ giant and the Canadian singer were appearing at a benefit show for Omnia Nightclub’s Las Vegas Victims Fund in the US on Tuesday night, where Tiesto, Kaskade and Zedd also performed.

Aoki has been dropping his remix of the seminal song from ‘Titanic’ into his set for years, but this time he was joined by Dion herself. Video footage shows Dion running through a more traditional version of the song with Aoki swaying nearby, before a huge drop comes and Dion simply falls to the floor before breaking into dance.

The benefit night raised $1,019,691 for the victims of the Las Vegas terror attack. The mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival claimed the lives of 59 people and left countless others injured. The atrocity occurred on Sunday October 1, when gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, targeting music fans at the country music festival.

In a public statement, the festival’s organisers write: “On behalf of the entire Route 91 Harvest Family, we are completely devastated by the event that occurred Sunday night. Our deepest sympathies go out to the injured and the deceased and their loved ones.”

“Senseless violence has claimed the souls of our fans and we have little in the way of answers,” the statement adds. “Our eternal gratitude goes out to the [Las Vegas police department], emergency services, security guards, and fans for their selfless acts of bravery while trying to help those in need. While we will try and move forward, we will never forget this day. We will not let hate win over love. We will not be defeated by senseless violence. We will persevere, and honour the souls that were lost. Because it matters.”