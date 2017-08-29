Here’s when The Brit Awards will return next year

Get it in your diaries...

The date for next year’s Brit Awards has been announced, and it’s set to take place in its usual mid-February slot.

The ceremony, which this year saw performances from the likes of Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, will take place on Wednesday, February 21.

“We’re super excited to announce that The #BRITs 2018 will take place on 21 February 2018″, a Twitter announcement revealed.

The 2017 Brit Awards took place last February, and saw Emma Willis hosting for a show that saw Katy Perry deliver a performance of ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ alongside huge puppets of Donald Trump.

She was also accompanied by dancers dressed as houses, with one going viral online after they fell from the stage.

The ceremony was also dominated by David Bowie, with the late music icon picking up awards for Best British Solo Artist and Best British Album – which was accepted by son Duncan Jones.

“I lost my dad last year but I also became a dad. He always supported people who are a little bit strange or different”, he said as the accepted the Best British Album gong.

“This award is for all the kooks and those who make the kooks.”