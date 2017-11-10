Here’s what critics and fans have to say about Taylor Swift’s new album

Is it her best album yet?

Taylor Swift has released new album ‘Reputation’, and it’s receiving a whole load of love from both fans and critics.

Swift’s sixth album, the follow up to 2014’s ‘1989’, has been praised for its “superb song craft”, with The Guardian singling out Swift’s ability “to write lyrics far better and wittier than the average pop fare”.

The Guardian’s Alexis Petridis wrote: “She’s certainly too smart to put all her eggs in one basket. At the heart of Reputation lies a sequence of songs that chart the rise, fall and fallout of a fleeting relationship and offer a masterclass in pop songwriting along the way.”

Similar praise came from The Telegraph, who described it as “brash, weaponised pop”.

“It is an ear-bending assault of warping bass synths, head-smacking drum patterns and deliriously treated vocals”, their review offered.

The praise from Swift’s fans went even further, with some boldly claiming that it’s her best album to date.

“I WASN’T LYING WHEN I SAID HER BEST ALBUM WAS COMING #reputation”, one fan wrote.

Check out a selection of reactions below.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Taylor will return to the UK for the first time since 2015 to headline next month’s Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball.

Swift will headline the event on December 10, with her set preceding performances from the likes of Liam Payne, The Script and Stefflon Don.