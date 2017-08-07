Here’s the delightful way Noel Gallagher and Serge Pizzorno warmed up for Kasabian headlining Glastonbury

Kasabian‘s Serge Pizzorno has revealed the mellow way in which he prepared to headline Glastonbury – by listening to an audiobook with Noel Gallagher while lying in bed.

The guitarist and songwriter was speaking to DIY, when quizzed about how he got in the right frame of mind ahead of the band’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage back in 2014.

“Before we went on, me and Noel [Gallagher] were listening to ‘Three Men In A Boat’ on an audiobook,” Pizzorno told NME. “Imagine that? We were lying down in the bunks [of the tour bus], fucking crying with laughter.

“I had my phone in the middle and we were lying next to each other, going ‘this is fucking great’. Just mellowing out. You wanna be still. Like Elvis with black leather over the windows so it’s as dark as possible. Then hald hour before the gig, it’s like ‘BAM’. Right. Fucking pupils like that. Eyes open. Ready.”

Kasabian headline Reading & Leeds festival alongside Muse and Eminem, with performances also from Blossoms, Liam Gallagher, At The Drive In, Haim, KoRn, Two Door Cinema Club, Bastille and many more. Reading & Leeds takes place from Friday 25 – Sunday 27 August over Bank Holiday weekend.