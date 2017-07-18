Here’s an exciting and promising update on Sky Ferreira’s long-awaited new album

'I am planning on making something and putting out something soon'

Sky Ferreira has given an update on her long-awaited new album ‘Masochism‘, explaining the four-year wait as well as promising to release new music soon.

The actor, model and singer released her acclaimed debut album ‘Night Time My Time’ in 2013, and has been vocal in speaking out against ‘internet bullies‘ demanding the release of new music. During that time, she’s appeared in ‘Twin Peaks’ as well as the movie ‘Elvis & Nixon’, covered ‘Easy’ for the ‘Baby Driver’ Soundtrack, and collaborated with Primal Scream and The Jesus And Mary Chain.

Having previously dropped new track ‘Guardian‘, Ferreira has now taken to Instagram to promise fans that music is coming ‘soon’, and explain her dedicated creative process.

“I have been very quiet about what’s going on with my music for a few reasons,” she wrote. “Mostly it’s because I’ve been working on it. I have been working on several other projects. I’m very excited about it all. I was genuinely stuck at the mercy of other people before (for almost years at this point).

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“No matter how hard I tried, it was beyond me. I couldn’t say anything because of the possibility that it would make things worse. Being silent or “politically correct” wasn’t much help either. It felt way worse [to be honest]. It has been genuine tasking on my soul & so frustrating.”

She continued: “I stuck to my guns and that makes the process a lot longer than you would expect it to. There are so many factors to it all that would be silly to get into. I didn’t wait this long to put out something that meets the bare minimum for some. GOD BLESS a majority of those people are now out of my way and those problems are being fixed.

“For the first time in a very long time I have a support system to help me (music wise). It’s only up from here. I’m starting to be in a good place creatively/overall and I’m very excited to put out new stuff and I can’t promise that you’ll like it – everyone is different – BUT I can promise that anything I put out myself is and will be whole hearted and 100000000 dedication. I am planning on making something and putting out something soon. 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 xoxoxoxoxx”

Ferreira added: “Also I gotta point out something: I don’t know why this happens every time I make a record after a decade (yoinks) of doing this because…I MAKE POP MUSIC?!?? It’s not THAT complicated?”

Speaking in 2015, Ferreira said that her second album would be ‘a lot more fun‘ than her debut.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

“There’s pressure obviously, but I’m not taking it how I did the first time. You know how people have that pressure for their second album? I had that for my first album. It’s still intense, but there isn’t this big build up in my head.”