Here’s the full list of MTV EMA 2017 winners

Shawn Mendes was the bigger winner at MTV EMA 2017 tonight (November 12).

The ceremony, which took place at London’s SSE Arena Wembley, saw the Canadian artist pick up four trophies. He received the awards for Biggest Fans, Best Song for ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’, Best Artist and Best Canadian Act.

Despite leading the nominations with six nods, Taylor Swift did not win any awards at the event. Her rumoured performance also did not come to fruition.

Instead, Eminem kicked off the ceremony with a performance of his new single, ‘Walk On Water’, while Stormzy performed ‘Big For Your Boots’ from a police car. The Killers, Kesha, Travis Scott, host Rita Ora, and David Guetta were among the other performers on the night.

U2 were crowned the Global Icon, with Bono singing a burst of Stormzy’s ‘Blinded By Your Grace’ as they collected the trophy.

See the full list of MTV EMA 2017 winners below:

BIGGEST FANS – Shawn Mendes

BEST HIP-HOP – Eminem

BEST VIDEO – Kendrick Lamar, ‘Humble’

BEST ALTERNATIVE – 30 Seconds To Mars

BEST POP – Camila Cabello

BEST SONG – Shawn Mendes, ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’

BEST NEW – Duo Lipa

BEST LIVE – Ed Sheeran

BEST ELECTRONIC – David Guetta

BEST ARTIST – Shawn Mendes

BEST ROCK – Coldplay

BEST LOOK – Zayn

BEST PUSH – Hailee Steinfeld

BEST WORLD STAGE – The Chainsmokers – Live From Isle Of MTV Malta 2017

WORLDWIDE ACT WINNERS:

THE NETHERLANDS – Lil’ Kleine

SPAIN – Tangana

JAPAN – BabyMetal

FINLAND – Alma

NIGERIA – DaVido

UK & IRELAND – Stormzy

ARGENTINA – Lali

REGIONAL LOCAL ACT WINNERS:

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT – Louis Tomlinson

BEST US ACT – Fifth Harmony

BEST CANADIAN ACT – Shawn Mendes

BEST SPANISH ACT – Miguel Bosé

BEST SWISS ACT – Mimiks

BEST SWEDISH ACT – Zara Larsson

BEST MTV RUSSIA ACT – Ivan Dorn

BEST PORTUGUESE ACT – Overule

BEST NORWEGIAN ACT – TAPZ

BEST POLISH ACT – Dawid Kwiatkowski

BEST LATAM CENTRAL ACT – J Balvin

BEST LATAM SOUTH ACT – Lali

BEST LATAM NORTH ACT – Mon Laferte

BEST DUTCH ACT – Lil’ Kleine

BEST JAPAN ACT – BabyMetal

BEST ITALIAN ACT – Ermal Meta

BEST ISRAELI ACT – Noa Kirel

BEST GERMAN ACT – Wincent Weiss

BEST GREATER CHINA ACT – Huo Zun

BEST INDIA ACT – Hard Kaur

BEST BRASILIAN ACT – Anitta

BEST DANISH ACT – Christopher

BEST FRENCH ACT – Amir

BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT – Jessica Mauboy

BEST ADIRA ACT – Nicim Izazvan

BEST AFRICAN ACT – DaVido

BEST HUNGARIAN ACT – Magdolna Rúzsa

BEST FINNISH ACT – Alma

BEST BELGIAN ACT – Loic Noittet

BEST KOREA ACT – GFRIEND

BEST SE ASIA ACT – James Reid