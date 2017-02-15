Christine & The Queens, Biffy Clyro, Wiley, Skepta and more take home NME gold
The VO5 NME Awards 2017 hit the O2 Academy Brixton tonight (Wednesday February 15), as music’s finest were awarded for a stellar year. Check out the full list of winners below.
The true heroes of the night were Pet Shop Boys who took home the Godlike Genius Award.
Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant were introduced on stage by Johnny Marr, who was given the honour himself in 2013. Marr said: “The winners of this award have changed pop music, over three decades, with hit after hit after hit. They brought romance, glamour, style, high art to the wonderful thing that is pop music.”
Accepting the award, Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant said: “Our career has been such a huge collaboration with producers, programmers, remixers and I would just like to thank every one of them – and accept this on behalf on electronic music, dance music and shiny pop music. Thank you very much.”
The 1975’s Matty Healy
Accepting the award for Best Live Band, The 1975’s Matt Healy said: “Thank you. Stop talking. Listen. This our second NME Award. The first time we were the shittest band. Now it’s for being good, so I don’t know what that proves. I don’t think it proves anything, I think it proves that…hey listen Mike (Williams) came out this evening and he said if you’re an artist, we have a duty to make pop music didactic.
“I know this is unfashionable and boring and no-one really gives a fuck but everything is fucked. And if your music isn’t purposefully informative, then there’s no point to it. So let’s make sure that we do that. Thank you.”
See the full list of winners below.
Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag
Wolf Alice
The 1975
Bastille
Years & Years
Biffy Clyro – WINNER
The Last Shadow Puppets
Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital Of The World
Tame Impala
Kings Of Leon
Green Day
Metallica – WINNER
A Tribe Called Quest
Tegan and Sara
Best British Male supported by Pilot Pen Company
Skepta – WINNER
Zayn Malik
Kano
Jamie T
Michael Kiwanuka
Richard Ashcroft
Best British Female
Dua Lipa
Adele
Charli XCX
MIA – WINNER
Kate Tempest
PJ Harvey
Best International Male supported by VO5
Kanye West
Drake
The Weeknd
Frank Ocean – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Chance The Rapper
Best International Female supported by VO5
Sia
Lady Gaga
Beyoncé
Solange
Christine & The Queens – WINNER
Tove Lo
Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN
Blossoms
Zara Larsson
Sunflower Bean
Christine and The Queens
Dua Lipa – WINNER
Anderson .Paak
Best Album supported by HMV
Kanye West – ‘The Life Of Pablo’
Skepta – ‘Konnichiwa’
The 1975 – ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’
Radiohead – ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’
Bastille – ‘Wild World’ – WINNER
Beyoncé – ‘Lemonade’
Best Track supported by Red Stripe
Tove Lo – ‘Cool Girl’
Charli XCX – ‘After The Afterparty’
Skepta – ‘Man’
Bastille – ‘Good Grief’
The 1975 – ‘Somebody Else’
Christine And The Queens – ‘Tilted’ – WINNER
Best Live Band supported by Nikon
Bastille
Slaves
The 1975 – WINNER
Bring Me The Horizon
Christine And The Queens
Wolf Alice
Best Video
Kanye West – ‘Famous’
Beyoncé – ‘Formation’
Radiohead – ‘Burn The Witch’
Slaves – ‘Consume Or Be Consumed’ – WINNER
Rat Boy – ‘Get Over It’
Wolf Alice – ‘Lisbon’
Best Festival supported by ID&C
Glastonbury – WINNER
Reading & Leeds
Download
Isle Of Wight
Primavera
V Festival
Best Music Film
Oasis: Supersonic – WINNER
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ One More Time With Feeling
Sing Street
Gimme Danger
The Rolling Stones Havana Moon
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
Best TV Series supported by Domino’s
Stranger Things
Fleabag – WINNER
Game Of Thrones
Black Mirror
Humans
People Just Do Nothing
Best Film
Deadpool
My Scientology Movie – WINNER
Captain America: Civil War
Suicide Squad
Everybody Wants Some!!
Hunt For The Wilderpeople
Music Moment Of The Year
Bring Me The Horizon invade Coldplay’s table at NME Awards 2016
Coldplay’s Viola Beach tribute at Glastonbury – WINNER
Beyoncé drops Lemonade
Skepta wins Mercury Prize
Pete Doherty plays The Bataclan
The Stone Roses’ first new music in 20 years
Best Festival Headliner
Coldplay
Radiohead
Biffy Clyro
Adele – WINNER
Foals
The Stone Roses
Best Small Festival
Y Not
Green Man
End Of The Road – WINNER
Festival No 6
Kendall Calling
Slam Dunk
Villain Of The Year
Donald Trump
David Cameron
Boris Johnson
Nigel Farage – WINNER
Martin Shkreli
Katie Hopkins
Hero Of The Year
David Bowie
Adele
Beyoncé – WINNER
Millie Bobby Brown
Gary Lineker
Liam Gallagher
Worst Band
The Chainsmokers
Clean Bandit
Honey G
Nickelback
5 Seconds Of Summer – WINNER
Twenty One Pilots
Best Reissue
REM – ‘Out Of Time’
Pink Floyd – ‘Meddle’
Oasis – ‘Be Here Now’ – WINNER
Michael Jackson – ‘Off The Wall’
DJ Shadow – ‘Endtroducing’
Blur – ‘Leisure’