Christine & The Queens, Biffy Clyro, Wiley, Skepta and more take home NME gold

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 hit the O2 Academy Brixton tonight (Wednesday February 15), as music’s finest were awarded for a stellar year. Check out the full list of winners below.

The true heroes of the night were Pet Shop Boys who took home the Godlike Genius Award.

Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant were introduced on stage by Johnny Marr, who was given the honour himself in 2013. Marr said: “The winners of this award have changed pop music, over three decades, with hit after hit after hit. They brought romance, glamour, style, high art to the wonderful thing that is pop music.”

Accepting the award, Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant said: “Our career has been such a huge collaboration with producers, programmers, remixers and I would just like to thank every one of them – and accept this on behalf on electronic music, dance music and shiny pop music. Thank you very much.”

The 1975’s Matty Healy

Accepting the award for Best Live Band, The 1975’s Matt Healy said: “Thank you. Stop talking. Listen. This our second NME Award. The first time we were the shittest band. Now it’s for being good, so I don’t know what that proves. I don’t think it proves anything, I think it proves that…hey listen Mike (Williams) came out this evening and he said if you’re an artist, we have a duty to make pop music didactic.

“I know this is unfashionable and boring and no-one really gives a fuck but everything is fucked. And if your music isn’t purposefully informative, then there’s no point to it. So let’s make sure that we do that. Thank you.”

See the full list of winners below.

Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag

Wolf Alice

The 1975

Bastille

Years & Years

Biffy Clyro – WINNER

The Last Shadow Puppets

Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital Of The World

Tame Impala

Kings Of Leon

Green Day

Metallica – WINNER

A Tribe Called Quest

Tegan and Sara

Best British Male supported by Pilot Pen Company

Skepta – WINNER

Zayn Malik

Kano

Jamie T

Michael Kiwanuka

Richard Ashcroft

Best British Female

Dua Lipa

Adele

Charli XCX

MIA – WINNER

Kate Tempest

PJ Harvey

Best International Male supported by VO5

Kanye West

Drake

The Weeknd

Frank Ocean – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Chance The Rapper

Best International Female supported by VO5

Sia

Lady Gaga

Beyoncé

Solange

Christine & The Queens – WINNER

Tove Lo

Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN

Blossoms

Zara Larsson

Sunflower Bean

Christine and The Queens

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Anderson .Paak

Best Album supported by HMV

Kanye West – ‘The Life Of Pablo’

Skepta – ‘Konnichiwa’

The 1975 – ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’

Radiohead – ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’

Bastille – ‘Wild World’ – WINNER

Beyoncé – ‘Lemonade’

Best Track supported by Red Stripe

Tove Lo – ‘Cool Girl’

Charli XCX – ‘After The Afterparty’

Skepta – ‘Man’

Bastille – ‘Good Grief’

The 1975 – ‘Somebody Else’

Christine And The Queens – ‘Tilted’ – WINNER

Best Live Band supported by Nikon

Bastille

Slaves

The 1975 – WINNER

Bring Me The Horizon

Christine And The Queens

Wolf Alice

Best Video

Kanye West – ‘Famous’

Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

Radiohead – ‘Burn The Witch’

Slaves – ‘Consume Or Be Consumed’ – WINNER

Rat Boy – ‘Get Over It’

Wolf Alice – ‘Lisbon’

Best Festival supported by ID&C

Glastonbury – WINNER

Reading & Leeds

Download

Isle Of Wight

Primavera

V Festival

Best Music Film

Oasis: Supersonic – WINNER

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ One More Time With Feeling

Sing Street

Gimme Danger

The Rolling Stones Havana Moon

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

Best TV Series supported by Domino’s

Stranger Things

Fleabag – WINNER

Game Of Thrones

Black Mirror

Humans

People Just Do Nothing

Best Film

Deadpool

My Scientology Movie – WINNER

Captain America: Civil War

Suicide Squad

Everybody Wants Some!!

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Music Moment Of The Year

Bring Me The Horizon invade Coldplay’s table at NME Awards 2016

Coldplay’s Viola Beach tribute at Glastonbury – WINNER

Beyoncé drops Lemonade

Skepta wins Mercury Prize

Pete Doherty plays The Bataclan

The Stone Roses’ first new music in 20 years

Best Festival Headliner

Coldplay

Radiohead

Biffy Clyro

Adele – WINNER

Foals

The Stone Roses

Best Small Festival

Y Not

Green Man

End Of The Road – WINNER

Festival No 6

Kendall Calling

Slam Dunk

Villain Of The Year

Donald Trump

David Cameron

Boris Johnson

Nigel Farage – WINNER

Martin Shkreli

Katie Hopkins

Hero Of The Year

David Bowie

Adele

Beyoncé – WINNER

Millie Bobby Brown

Gary Lineker

Liam Gallagher

Worst Band

The Chainsmokers

Clean Bandit

Honey G

Nickelback

5 Seconds Of Summer – WINNER

Twenty One Pilots

Best Reissue

REM – ‘Out Of Time’

Pink Floyd – ‘Meddle’

Oasis – ‘Be Here Now’ – WINNER

Michael Jackson – ‘Off The Wall’

DJ Shadow – ‘Endtroducing’

Blur – ‘Leisure’