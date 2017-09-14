Here’s what Glass Animals would spend their Mercury Prize money on if they won

There's £25,000 up for grabs at tonight's event

Mercury Prize nominated Glass Animals have revealed what they would spend the winning cheque of £25,000 on during a red carpet interview.

The four-piece, who are nominated for the award for their album ‘How to Be a Human Being’, spoke to NME ahead of the big reveal later tonight.

Whilst guitarist Drew MacFarlane stated that he would like to “buy a Vespa”, frontman Dave Bayley said he’d buy his and the other band members’ mums a large bunch of flowers so he could “butter them up” to “come over for dinner one day.” He also suggested the band members all do a collective secret Santa with a £25 budget each, and maybe give the rest to charity.

The band were also asked who they would choose to place a bet on to win of the twelve nominees, with each band member giving a different answer. Bassist Edmund Irwin Singer immediately responded by saying, “Sampha’s my man,” followed by drummer Joe Seaward putting his faith in Kate Tempest, or “maybe Loyle Carner.” MacFarlane also floated Kate Tempest, alongside grime artist Stormzy. Bayley went for J Hus, commenting, “there’s lots of great options this year.”



