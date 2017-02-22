Here’s what happened when Bradley Walsh met Stormzy at the Brit Awards 2017

Prepare for the ultimate collaboration

NME are down at the Brit Awards 2017, and one of the strangest things we encountered on the red carpet was a chance meeting between Bradley Walsh and Stormzy. See what happened in the video above.

We met the former footballer turned comedian, singer, actor, TV presenter and star of ‘The Chase’ and ‘Coronation Street’ on the red carpet of his first Brit Award 0 where he says he felt like ‘a rabbit between the headlights’ and ‘really didn’t know what was going on’.

During our chat about his album being named the best-selling debut of 2016, he bumped into his ‘mate’ and grime star Stormzy, who hailed him as a ‘top man’

“My mate Stormzy, that,” Walsh told NME. “We hang together. Do a bit of grime. What else do we do, grunge? No, just grime. Definitely grime. Bruno Mars, he’s here, he’s my mate. We have something in common. He’s from Hawaii. I like Hawaiian pizza. That’s quite cool. Other than that, I don’t know why I’m here.”

Asked if they might work together in future, he replied: “Me and Stormzy. We’re gonna do an album. We’re gonna do an album of Nelson Riddle arrangements in grime form. It’s gonna be called ‘Griddle’. We’re looking forward to it, we’re gonna collaborate.”

Walsh added: “I used to be that tall. I need a drink.”

Stormzy meanwhile, releases his debut album ‘Gang Signs And Prayer’ on 24 February. Check out his upcoming UK tour dates below

Wed March 29 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia

Thu March 30 2017 – BELFAST Limelight

Sun April 02 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Mon April 03 2017 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Wed April 05 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Thu April 06 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Fri April 07 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy

Sat April 08 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue April 11 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Wed April 12 2017 – NORWICH UEA

Thu April 27 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Fri April 28 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Sat April 29 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sun April 30 2017 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

Tue May 02 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Wed May 03 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton