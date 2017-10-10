Here’s what happened when Liam Gallagher met James Corden after calling him ‘a knobhead’

"He's a fine chap"

Liam Gallagher has spoken out to declare that James Corden is in fact ‘a fine chap’, despite having previously slammed him as ‘a knobhead’.

Earlier this year, the former Oasis and Beady Eye turned solo star made headlines, when he refused to ever appear on Corden’s popular segment ‘Carpool Karaoke‘ – calling him a ‘knobhead‘ and confusing him as that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry’.

However, last night saw Gallagher make his debut appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’, where he performed ‘Wall Of Glass’ (check it out below). Rather than show any animosity, the pair in fact met backstage and seemed to get alone.

“On the Late Late Show tonight and I’ve just bumped into the host James Corden,” tweeted Gallagher. “I gotta say he’s a fine chap. Got that one wrong. As you were LG x.”

Sarcastically responding to Gallagher’s jibe earlier this year, Corden said: “God, I just don’t know how we’ll carry on. I don’t know how we’ll even think of carrying on. Yeah, God, what will he do?”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters recently said that their appearance on Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ was ‘a little uncomfortable‘.

“By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear told NME. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway’.”

Dave Grohl said that it was “a little uncomfortable”, but didn’t doubt that James Corden was a real music lover. However, he wasn’t too happy about being made to sing his own songs.

Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album ‘As You Were‘ is out now.

He hits the road for a full UK arena tour in November.