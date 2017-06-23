Here’s how much money Taylor Swift has made since returning to Spotify

She returned her music to major streaming services earlier this month.

Taylor Swift has reportedly raked in almost $400,000 in the two weeks since she returned her music to major streaming services.

The singer, who restored her entire back catalogue to Spotify and Pandora, has pulled in an estimated $397,000 (£312k) since she relented exactly a fortnight ago.

Since the return, her music has been streamed 4.75 million times in America alone – and Billboard now claims that she has made $285,000 (£224k) in streaming revenue and $59k (£46k) in publishing royalties.

In comparison, she made $44k (£34k) and $9k (£7k) respectively in the week prior to the return.

The announcement was made at midnight on June 9 – with a tweet confirming that the move was to celebrate album ‘1989’ selling 10 million albums worldwide.

But it didn’t go unnoticed that the return came on the same day that long-time rival Katy Perry released her album ‘Witness’ – with some claiming that it was the latest dig in their long-running feud.

The pair initially fell out after a feud over backing dancers in 2013, but Perry has since offered an olive branch.

She told Arianna Huffington: “There are bigger fish to fry and there are bigger problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter and, like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like ‘Yeah we can do this’.”