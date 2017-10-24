Here’s the original lyrics to David Bowie’s ‘Starman’

Let all the children boogie....

The original lyrics to David Bowie‘s ‘Starman’ have been revealed, after an early lyric sheet went up for sale in Los Angeles.

The piece of paper, which features the lyrics to an early draft of the song, is expected to sell for £4,500.

Despite being unsigned by the singer, the sheet comes with a certificate of authenticity and the Starman title features at the top of the page, underlined in block capitals.

The lyrics remain largely the same on the sheet, but there are some subtle changes within the verses.

On the sheet, one line reads ‘Some cat was layin down some rock ‘n’ roll, ‘lotta soul, he said’.

But when the Ziggy Stardust era tune was released in 1972, the lyric became ‘Some cat was layin’ down some get it on rock ‘n’ roll, he said.’

Another change is noticeable in the same verse, with ‘Came back on a wave of phase’ eventually becoming ‘Came back like a slow voice on a wave of phase haze’.

The single page is now being put under the hammer by US based Julien’s Auctioneers and is expected to sell for between £3,000 and £4,500 when the auction takes place on November 4.

‘Starman’ was the first single released from ‘Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’. It initially peaked at No.10 in the charts before going on to become one of his most iconic tracks.