Here’s Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan covering Miley Cyrus’ ‘Wrecking Ball’

He previously hailed her as 'dangerous' and 'a very good singer'

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has covered Miley Cyrus‘ massive single ‘Wrecking Ball’. Check it out below.

William Patrick Corgan, who recently released his second solo album ‘Ogilala‘, delivered the acoustic but spirited rendition during a recent gig in Toronto – packed with his trademark, dramatic howl and drawl.

Several years ago, Corgan praised her as ‘dangerous’ and spoken of how they nearly came to work together.

“We quickly forget that she was once a Disney kid, and part of what makes Miley seem dangerous in the culture is because of where she came from,” he told OUI FM in 2014. “If she was just some nobody who appeared like she is now, I don’t think people would have the same emotional response. The way I look at it is she’s very talented. As long as somebody’s talented, you can argue all day about should they do this should they not. But she’s very talented. She’s a very good singer. So at least I can stand back and say qualitatively that she’s a better pop star than 99.99% of them, even if I don’t like the music…”

He continued: “Actually, I was asked recently to get involved. But the problem is — and this is nothing against her — but that whole world in LA is they want you to write a bunch of songs, then the pop people pick through: “I want that one, I want that one.” I don’t do that. If she called me and said, “Would you write a song with me?,” I would consider it.

“Because again, she is very talented, and it would be a cool thing to explore. But I’m not going to write a song and sit by the fire, hoping that Miley will pick my song over the next stupid song.”