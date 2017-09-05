Here’s the weather forecast for Bestival 2017

Do you need to dig out the wellies?

Bestival 2017 is set to kick off on Thursday, with the festival relocating to Dorset’s Lulworth Estate for the first time ever.

With headliners The XX, A Tribe Called Quest, and Pet Shop Boys topping the bill, it is set to be an unofficial farewell to summer, and one of the final festivals of the year.

But will Bestival’s first year away from the Isle Of Wight be graced by good weather too? Here’s the forecast for the weekend, according to The Met Office.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 7

Festival goers can expect a dry first day as they arrive at the Dorset site. Temperatures are expected to peak at 17C at 1PM, and it’s expected to remain cloudy all day. Crucially though, no rain.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 8

It’s expected to be another cloudy day at Bestival, and there’s even a slight chance of rain – with temperatures peaking at a relatively mild 16C

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 9

Saturday will be a mixed bag, with both sunshine and showers expected to emerge over the Bestival site. The day will start dry and cloudy, with sun later breaking through ahead of some light showers in the early afternoon. Highs of 16C are expected.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 9

Sunday will be a similar story to Saturday. Rain is expected to arrive at 10AM, along with the odd spot of sunshine and cloud later in the afternoon. Thankfully, a dry end of the festival is expected.

Whatever the weather though, there’s plenty on offer at this year’s Bestival, with founder Rob Da Bank recently telling NME about the massive variety of additions for 2017 – including a giant confetti cannon, a bar with frozen moles in the ceiling, and the chance to go paddle boarding.